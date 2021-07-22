COVID-19: Amid Criticism Over Staff Shortage, UK ‘very Concerned’ About NHS 'pingdemic'

The UK government is “very concerned” about the number of people being pinged by the NHS COVID-19 app, which sends self-isolation alerts. While speaking to Sky News, UK business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said that the ministers were “monitoring” the situation and would be setting out a list of exempt critical workers “very soon”. But Kwarteng also informed that the list will be “quite narrow,” ruling out a blanket exemption for sectors.

According to BBC, more than 600,000 people using the NHS COVID-19 app in England and Wales were sent self-isolation alerts in the week between 8 and 15 July. Kwarteng’s comments come as retailers have complained that alerts are causing serious staff shortages and affecting services. They have warned that they are under “increasing pressure” to keep shelves fully stocked, and have also said that supply chains are starting to fail due to the “pingdemic”.

The National Police Chief’s Council has also reportedly said that police response times are “under strain” as some forces deal with staffing shortages. Moreover, schools have also been feeling the effects, with the latest data showing more than one million children in England were off school last week for coronavirus-related reasons.

Downing Street rules out blanket exemption

It is worth noting that the self-isolation for all fully-vaccinated people pinged by the app as close contacts is due to be scrapped by August 16. The app alert is advisory only and not enforceable by law, unlike a phone call from the Test and Trace team. Being pinged by the app means that the person is advised to isolate for 10 days.

Meanwhile, Downing Street has already said that it would not be producing a list covering individual sectors, with employers instead having to apply to government departments to allow workers to effectively circumvent the COVID-19 rules around isolation. In a separate statement, the PM’s spokesman on Tuesday said that the exemption would be determined on a case by case basis. The spokesman reportedly added that the exemption rule could include certain workers in the food industry, utilities, border staff and the NHS, but there is no blanket exemption for sectors.

((AP/Pixabay/Unsplash)