COVID-19: As UK Aims To Lift Restrictions, The Country Records 50% Rise In Cases

As UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson prepares to lift COVID-19 restrictions from July 19, Britain's Office for National Statistics(ONS) reported that the number of new COVID-19 infections in the UK had gone over 50 percent till July 3. Considering the daily rise in cases, scientists had earlier warned the government to not ease the restrictions.

Fear looms over Euro Final

As per the official data, UK is witnessing a steep rise in COVID cases, with over 30,000 new cases being reported on Wednesday and the country recorded similar numbers on Thursday as well. These rising cases in the country have escalated fear over the much-anticipated Euro 2021 final, which will be held at Wembley. As per the government guidelines, around 60,000 spectators will be allowed to watch the mega-final between hosts England and Italy.Meanwhile, British transport minister Grant Shapps has urged Italian fans not to travel to the country to watch the game. He said , 'If we find people coming to the country just for the football, they won't be allowed in.'' The government has also imposed restrictions on air travel. If reports are to be believed, nearly 1,000 football fans from Italy have been allowed to watch the game.

As per the latest research conducted by Ipsos MORI and London's Imperial College, it has been found that men have been at a greater risk of contracting the virus than women in England as they have been indulging in social activity due to ongoing football matches.

'The Lancet' warns against lifting lockdown

Meanwhile, a renowned medical journal, The Lancet, published a letter signed by a group of over 100 researchers from across the world calling on the UK government to not go ahead with its plan to lift COVID-19 restrictions on July 19. In the letter, the scientists highlighted five points against the complete reopening of the country and termed the governments decision as “a dangerous and unethical experiment".

Britain is one of the worst-hit coronavirus countries in the world. On July 9, the country recorded 35,707 new cases, followed by 29 deaths within 28 days of a positive test. Meanwhile, 45,697,875 people have now received the first dose of the vaccine and 34,374,246 have received the 2nd dose in the UK.