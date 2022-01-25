COVID-19: Boris Johnson Announces UK To Scrap RT-PCR Tests For Vaccinated Int'l Travellers

As UK is prepared to end Plan B measures this upcoming Thursday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced that his government is removing the mandatory coronavirus [COVID-19] RT-PCR and other testing requirements for the fully vaccinated travellers arriving in England. In a major relief for the aviation, tours & travel industry, the passengers and the overseas travellers will no longer have to take a test while entering into the UK.

“To show that this country is open for business, open for travellers, you will see changes so that people arriving no longer have to take tests if they have been vaccinated, if they have been double vaccinated,” the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in his press address on Monday.

New rule to take effect by Feb. 11

UK’s Transport Secretary Grant Shapps informed that the new rule will take effect latest by Feb. 11, as it also coincides with the school mid-terms break and holidays for the kids. With the new requirements coming into force, the UK will become the most welcoming country in the world for international travel. Chief executive of airline industry body Airlines UK, Tim Alderslade, called it “a landmark day” as he lauded the British Prime Minister’s decision, ABC reports.

“Nearly two years since the initial COVID restrictions were introduced, today’s announcement brings international travel towards near-normality for the fully vaccinated, and at last into line with hospitality and the domestic economy,” he said. Meanwhile, the chief executive of budget airline EasyJet, Johan Lundgren, said that it was a big relief for the airlines, as he stressed that “COVID-19 testing for travel should now firmly become a thing of the past.” “It is clear travel restrictions did not materially slow the spread of omicron in the UK and so it is important that there are no more knee-jerk reactions to future variants," CEO of UK’s airline EasyJet, Johan Lundgren, told ABC.

The UK, effective February, will halt all COVID-19 testing for adults and children under 18, as well as will ease the rules for the unvaccinated population. Overseas travellers will also no longer be required to quarantine after their arrival into England. UK PM Boris Johnson is also lifting the mask mandates and other restrictions by this week. Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are expected to adopt the same rules for international travel.