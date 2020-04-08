Boris Johnson ‘clinically Stable’ But Still In ICU For COVID-19 Treatment

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is “clinically stable” while battling COVID-19 in the intensive care unit (ICU), said his spokesperson on Wednesday, April 8. Johnson had tested positive for the novel coronavirus nearly two weeks ago and remained in self-isolation but was admitted to St. Thomas Hospital on April 5 after showing persistent symptoms for COVID-19.

While Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is the designated deputy to Johnson, the questions regarding key coronavirus crisis decisions remain unanswered. Raab suggested that Johnson will soon be back as the United Kingdom faces an unprecedented public health crisis.

Receiving standard oxygen treatment

During a coronavirus briefing, Raab informed that Johnson was receiving standard oxygen treatment and was breathing without any support from the ventilator. Johnson’s second night in the ICU came as the coronavirus infections in the country spike to 55,242 with at least 6,159 fatalities.

Earlier, UK Housing Minister Robert Jenrick had maintained that Johnson will continue to lead the government despite getting hospitalised due to persistent symptoms of COVID-19. Speaking to international media, Jenrick said that Johnson has been leading the government and working “extremely hard” which is going to continue.

