COVID-19: Delta Variant Caseload Rises By Over 33,000 In One Week In UK

The United Kingdom, on June 18, reported 10,476 new COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths have been registered due to the virus. The cases of the Delta variant of the COVID-19 pandemic have been rising rapidly in the UK. The increase in cases has been reported primarily in younger age groups. According to Public Health England, the cases of Delta coronavirus variant (B.1.617.2) has increased by 33,630 since last week. Amid the rise in COVID-19 cases, the health authorities have urged people to get vaccinated.

Rise in cases of Delta variant

The health officials of the United Kingdom have raised concern over the spread of COVID-19 cases of Delta variant across the country. According to PHE, the data indicates that "99 per cent of sequenced and genotyped cases across the country are the Delta variant." The Chief Executive of the UK Health Security Agency Dr Jenny Harries noted that the rise in infections has been seen in younger age groups. Harries urged the people to get vaccinated to curb the spread of the virus.

"Cases are rising rapidly across the country and the Delta variant is now dominant. The increase is primarily in younger age groups, a large proportion of which were unvaccinated but are now being invited to receive the vaccine", Harries said in a statement.

Amid the rise in cases of Delta variant, the health authorities have ramped up the testing. Health authorities are using Novel genotyping tests to detect the patients infected with the Delta variant. The data shows an increased risk of hospitalisation with the Delta variant compared to the Alpha variant. According to PHE latest data, two doses of vaccine gives a high degree of protection against hospitalisation, which is estimated to be more than 90 per cent. As of 14 June, a total of 806 people have been hospitalised with the Delta variant, an increase of 423 since last week. Of these, 527 people were unvaccinated, and only 84 of the 806 had received both doses. According to PHE, 42,460,632 people have now received the first dose of the vaccine while 30,898,467 people have received both doses of vaccine.

Earlier, UK Prime Minister Johnson pushed the easing of restrictions until July 19 and said that the decision will save thousands of lives. He ordered a four-week delay in easing the restrictions so that more people get vaccinated. He added that the delay would give the NHS "a few more crucial weeks" to get people vaccinated. Johnson during the press conference said that he was confident that the new date for easing restrictions not go beyond July 19.

IMAGE: AP/Unsplash