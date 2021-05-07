COVID-19 Double Mutant Strain Spreading Fast In UK; Makes Vaccines Less Effective: Report

‘Double mutation’ COVID-19 variant B.1.617, first detected in India, is spreading fast across the UK and has caused concern, the Public Health England reportedly said on Thursday. In its latest data, UK’s health authorities confirmed nearly 77 cases of the B.1.617 variant among its citizens, which it has classified as a “variant under investigation”. Scientists fear that the vaccines may be less effective against mutated strain. Professor Paul Hunter, professor of infectious diseases at the University of East Anglia and a World Health Organization adviser told UK’s newspaper that the preliminary analysis of the figures suggests cases of the Indian variant were rising rapidly in England. He added that once the health experts adjusted for reporting delays, it appeared that the cases of the Indian variant were doubling every 10 days at the moment. “It did chill me” seeing how rapidly the variant might be growing, said, prof. Hunter.

Prof. Hunter told the paper that he was “more worried” about the spread of the ‘double mutation’ variant than he was about the South African variant, because of the potential that the Indian variant was much more resistant to vaccines. “Best guess is it’s going to be a real problem. Almost certainly, this virus will be less affected by vaccines,” the health expert was quoted saying. Meanwhile, Public Health England’s Dr. Susan Hopkins told a daily COVID-19 presser that the cases of B.1.617 in the UK were not linked to travel. “This is worrying because the Indian variant features two “escape mutations” that could make vaccines less effective, while a third mutation could mean the strain is more transmissible,” she told reporters.

Following a rise in UK cases and evidence of community transmission, we've reclassified VUI-21APR-02 (a #COVID19 variant first detected in India) as a Variant of Concern.



Read more here: https://t.co/BWDZ837z7p — Public Health England (@PHE_uk) May 7, 2021

£29.3 million funding for labs

UK had earlier announced that was going to spend an estimated £29.3 million ($40.6 million, 33.8 million euros) in funding to set up more labs for COVID-19 variant testing and ramping up the manufacturing of the vaccines as the country feared that the third wave of the variants might hit soon. Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s administration announced that it was planning to set up the "state of the art" laboratories at the Porton Down military research facility for the production of the jabs against the variants of concern, the UK’s Health Department said in an emailed statement accessed by the British press. At the facilities, the scientists will test more than 3,000 blood samples a week to estimate the antibodies generated by the vaccines against the SARS-CoV-2 variants to determine its efficacy.