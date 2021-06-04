COVID-19: Europe Battered With 3rd Wave, France Tops Infection List As UK Gears For Unlock

Despite a successful vaccination campaign in many countries, Europe is facing an overwhelming third wave of COVID infection. As per the latest tally by Worldometers, Europe has recorded 46,790,150 cases of COVID as of now, out of which, 1,076,623 have lost their lives. On June 4, it recorded over 19,925 more cases out of whom 751 people died and 50,000 recovered from the respiratory illness.

France has highest infection

France bears the burden of having the highest number of positive cases with 5,694,076 and 109,857 fatalities. The country, famous for its galleries and museums, has announced to open its tourist sites for vaccinated foreign visitors. It also held a pilot outdoor concert recently. Russia, a major part of which lies in the European continent, has registered over 5,108,129 cases and 123,037 COVID related deaths. A total of 4,720,512 Russian residents have recovered as of now.

The UK, which is leading the continent in COVID vaccination, has reported 4,499,878 cases and 127,812 deaths. Earlier this week, PM Boris Johnson downplayed the threat of emerging B.1.617 cases as he signalled that he will go ahead with the June 21 reopening. "There is nothing in the data at the moment," UK’s PM said, adding that England’s full exit from lockdown restrictions on June 21 shall be implemented.

The infection has particularly surged in Scotland, which recorded its highest positive caseload since February on Friday. Pertaining to the same, the country’s first Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the number of new cases had more than tripled in the past month. Taking an optimistic tone, she further said that the link between infected cases and deaths were not as strong and with successful vaccination, the Scottish residents could enjoy summer with fewer restrictions.

Other countries which are facing a surging infection include Italy, which has recorded 4,225,163 cases and 126, 342 fatalties and Germany, which has registered 3,701,690 cases and 89,605 deaths. Spain, which is gearing up for summers, is also witnessing a rise in the cases. The coastal stte has reproted 3,693,012 cases and 80,099 deaths as of now. According to Worldometers, the recovery rate of Europe stands at 43,871,493.

