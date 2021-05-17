COVID-19: Lockdown Restrictions Ease In UK, PM Boris Johnson Urges 'heavy Dose Of Caution'

United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged citizens to be cautious and take responsibility when enjoying new freedoms as government eased COVID-19 lockdown measures across the country. Johnson said that the country must take next step with a "heavy dose of caution". The country is moving to stage three of the roadmap for lifting lockdown restrictions from May 17, all the restaurants, bars, hotels, theatres and museums can now reopen with some precautions in place. People of Britain can hug their loved ones as restrictions are being eased.

Lockdown restrictions eased

A ban on overseas travel is also being lifted, with travel now possible to some of the countries as per COVID-19 cases. Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have different reopening rules. People can now meet indoors in groups of up to six or two households or groups of up to 30 outdoors in England. The government has also allowed overnight stays. Museums, cinemas, children's play areas, theatres, concert halls and sports stadiums and hotels can reopen in England. Eight people from eight households can interact with each other outdoors in Scotland except Glasgow and Moray.

Pubs and restaurants can reopen indoors and customers can meet in groups of up to six from six households in Wales. All holiday accommodations, cinemas, museums and theatres can reopen in Wales. Indoor socialising remains unchanged and only two households can meet with each other. Northern Ireland will review lockdown rules on May 20.

"Together we have reached another milestone in our roadmap out of lockdown, but we must take this next step with a heavy dose of caution. We are keeping the spread of the variant first identified in India under close observation and taking swift action where infection rates are rising," said Boris Johnson. "I urge everyone to be cautious and take responsibility when enjoying new freedoms today in order to keep the virus at bay," he added.

As the lockdown restrictions are being eased in the country, Johnson has urged people to follow precautions as lockdown restrictions in the country are eased. He has told the people to remain cautious as health authorities have raised concern over the spread of the COVID-19 variant B.1.617 in the UK. Johnson added that the government has kept a close watch on the variant and "taking swift action where infection rates are rising". He further added that people should get themselves tested twice a week. They should get themselves vaccinated when they are called for and they should continue to follow all the COVID-19 protocols.

