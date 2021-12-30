COVID-19: Nightingale 'surge Hubs' To Be Established In UK Amid Omicron Surge

United Kingdom National Health Service (NHS) is looking to prepare for the rise of Omicron hospitalisation by establishing new 'surge hubs,' Nightingale. NHS has announced that there will be eight hubs in eight different locations with a capacity of 100 patients. As per the reports of Sky News, Professor Stephen Powis, who is the NHS's national medical director, stated that the NHS is currently on high alert because of the high number of COVID infections and rising hospital admissions. Professor Powis also said that they don't yet know how many people infected with the virus will require hospital treatment. He also said that work on putting these facilities in place starts immediately.

These Nightingale centres will be staffed by nurses, consultants, clinicians and non-clinical personnel, and will care for people who are not healthy enough to go home but require little supervision during their COVID recovery. Health Secretary Sajid Javid said that it is essentially necessary that they prepare for all circumstances and improve capacity, according to Sky News.

Building on lessons learned earlier in pandemic

Chris Hopson, who is the chief executive of NHS Provider and the membership organisation for NHS trusts in England stated that they are building this on lessons learned earlier in the pandemic. He stated that they are finding extra capacity on current hospital sites that might be converted into super surge capacity if it is required, according to BBC. Royal Preston hospital, St James' University Hospital in Leeds, Lister Hospital in Stevenage, St George's Hospital in London, The William Harvey Hospital in Ashford, North Bristol Hospital, Solihull Hospital, University Hospitals Leicester are listed under Nightingale centres.

Meanwhile, inconsistency in the delivery of quick lateral flow tests persisted on Thursday morning, following complaints of similar troubles at pharmacies. Slots at PCR testing centres in England, Scotland and Northern Ireland were also largely unavailable, even for NHS and other vital staff. However, home PCR tests were available for delivery.

Eight million lateral flow tests to be made available

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) stated on Wednesday said that test the availability is refreshed throughout the day and that consumers should keep checking online, according to BBC. It further stated that eight million lateral flow tests will be available in pharmacies by Friday. Professor Peter Openshaw described the lack of testing availability immediately before New Year's Eve celebrations as quite alarming.

(Image: Pixabay)