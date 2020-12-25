COVID-19: Over 6,00,000 UK Citizens Inoculated With Pfizer's Vaccine In Largest Programme

More than 600,000 people in the UK have been administered the first dose of the Pfizer and BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine as part of one of the largest vaccination campaign. Between December 8 and 20, an estimated 616,933 people were inoculated in the UK, 521,594 in England, 56,676 in Scotland, some 22,595 in Wales, and close to 16,068 in Northern Ireland, according to the figures published by the British Department of Health and Social Care. “UK government has procured doses on behalf of the entire UK,” the department informed.

In collaboration with the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), the Pfizer vaccines were first administered to the vulnerable and elderly nursing home residents aged 80. The health and social care teams rolled out the first batches across 500 vaccination sites in England on Wednesday, December 16. The UK government prioritized the most populous home cares with 50 to 70 beds first. This comprised of 2,900 care homes across England. The department of health staff vaccinated at least 7 care homes first in areas—Slough, Aintree, Herne Bay, Thanet, Chalfont St Peter, Droitwich, and Cheltenham, as well as Chelsea Pensioners.

“Thanks to a huge effort from the NHS to overcome significant logistical challenges, 616,933 people across the UK have had their jab of the coronavirus vaccine,” UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock said. He added, “In just over 3 weeks, the NHS in every part of the UK has already set up hundreds of vaccination sites to ensure those most in need can receive their jab as quickly as possible.” Hancock informed that the NHS has already set up hundreds of vaccination centers across the UK to ensure those in high-risk priority groups receive their jab as quickly as possible.

AstraZeneca applies for approval

Earlier, the University of Oxford and drug manufacturer AstraZeneca submitted its full data package to the MHRA for its COVID-19 vaccines approval in the UK. Health Minister Hancock announced at a press conference at Downing Street: ”This is the next step towards a decision on the deployment of the vaccine.” He added, that the UK government had started a vaccination campaign starting with care homes as “people who live in care homes are amongst those most vulnerable to this disease.”

