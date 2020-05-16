'COVID-19 Tests To Be Conducted For Every Care Home Resident, Staff By June': UK Minister

The United Kingdom Health Minister Matt Hancock on Friday announced that all the care home residents and staff in England, will be tested for Coronavirus by June this year. The test will be conducted on both; those with COVID-19 symptoms and also those without the symptoms. This major decision comes after more than 25 per cent of care home deaths were reported to be linked to novel Coronavirus in England and Wales.

"All care home residents and staff in England — both those with coronavirus symptoms and those without — will be tested between now and early June," Matt Hancock was quoted as saying by an international media report.

READ | UK laments ‘very little progress’ towards post-Brexit deal after latest round of talks

According to country's Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC), ever since cases of Coronavirus were reported in the UK between the period March 2 and May 1 which are registered up to May 9, there were 45,899 deaths of care home residents (wherever the death occurred). Of these 12,526 involved COVID-19, which is 27.3 per cent of all deaths of care home residents.

A large population of elderly citizens in the UK are adversely affected by the novel Coronavirus. Reacting to this, health minister Hancock defended the government's handling of the outbreak among the elderly citizens and pointed out to the sum of money allocated for a care home. He said that this week 600 million euros was made available, in addition to the 3.2 billion euros made available in March and April.

READ | COVID-19: Over a quarter of patients who died in UK's hospitals were diabetic

COVID-19 situation in the UK

The new Coronavirus was first confirmed in the UK at the end of January, but the number of daily confirmed cases and related deaths only began to increase significantly mid-late March. Although strict social distancing measures introduced at the end of March have helped bring the daily death toll down, the UK now has the highest official death toll in Europe and the second highest in the world.

So far, 236,711 people have tested positive for the virus, while 33,998 people have now died due to the contagion in the UK. A total of 10,024 people are currently in hospital with coronavirus. According to Johns Hopkins University there are a total of 4,508,435 cases of coronavirus in the world.

READ | These posts by Richa Chaddha prove that the 'Fukrey' star has a great sense of humour

READ | Sonam Kapoor Ahuja or Deepika Padukone: Who wore white blazer and neckpiece better?

(With inputs from agency)