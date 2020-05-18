COVID-19: UK Aims For 30 Million Vaccines By September If Trials Are Successful

UK government is aiming to have 30 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine ready by September if the human trial phase at Oxford University is successful, UK's Business Secretary Alok Sharma said while speaking at a press conference. He appreciated the vaccine development research at Oxford University and Imperial College London, adding, the progress was going well. However, he warned against basing hopes entirely on a vaccine as he emphasized that a successful vaccine may never be found.

Last month it was announced that a new vaccine task force would be formed to co-ordinate the efforts of Government, academia, and industry in the critical mission of development of a vaccine against the coronavirus, Sharma said, speaking at Downing Street news conference. It is a proud moment how quickly the scientists and researchers have done the research for one in their efforts to combat the deadly COVID-19 disease, he added. Further, he said that the first clinical trial of the Oxford vaccine was progressing well with phase one participants, who have been injected with a vaccine dose on schedule earlier this week.

The race to discover the vaccine to defeat this virus is not a competition between countries, but the most urgent shared endeavour of our lifetimes.



It’s humanity against the virus - we are in this together, and together we will prevail. — Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) May 5, 2020

Read: Fact Check: Did The First Volunteer In The UK Coronavirus Vaccine Trial Die In 2 Days?

Read: UK To Begin Human Trials Of Coronavirus Vaccine From April 23

£47 million has been invested

The secretary of state, lauding the progress of the complex trials, said that the Imperial College London would move vaccines into clinical trials by mid-June, with larger-scale trials in October. Over £47 million has been invested by the UK government in the Oxford and Imperial vaccine programs and a further £84 million is expected in new funding to help accelerate vaccine work, as per media reports.

The pharmaceutical giant, AstraZeneca, finalized a "global licensing agreement" with Oxford University with the UK government’s support. This implies AstraZeneca will work to produce over 30 million doses by the month of September, over 100 million doses in total as part of an agreement, Sharma mentioned.

UK's first vaccines manufacturing innovation center will reportedly be established in summer 2021, a year ahead of plan, and it would have an extra £93m government funds. The center, which is already under construction, will produce doses in quantity which should be enough for the entire UK population, in as less as 6 months, Sharma told the press conference. However, there was a need to explore other drug treatments, as at this time, there was no guarantee of the vaccine, he warned.

Read: China Begins Clinical Trials Of Two Possible Coronavirus Vaccines

Read: Russia Ready To Start Testing Coronavirus Vaccines On Humans In June

(Image Credit: PTI)