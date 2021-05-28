COVID-19: UK Approves Single-shot Vaccine Developed By Johnson & Johnson

The single-shot COVID-19 vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson has been approved in the UK for use on May 27. The vaccine has previously shown more than 66% overall efficacy in preventing moderate to severe novel coronavirus infection. Studies have also stated that it offers complete protection from admission to hospital and death due to COVID-19. Welcoming the UK’s approval of Johnson & JOhnson’s COVID-19 vaccine, British Health Secretary reportedly said “This is a further boost to the UK’s hugely successful vaccination programme.”

Hancock said, “This is a further boost to the UK’s hugely successful vaccination programme, which has already saved over 13,000 lives, and means that we now have four safe and effective vaccines approved to help protect people from this awful virus.”

“As Janssen is a single-dose vaccine, it will play an important role in the months to come as we redouble our efforts to encourage everyone to get their jabs and potentially begin a booster programme later this year,” he added. Reportedly, the British government has ordered 20 million doses of the single-shot vaccine.

UK PM Boish Johnson took to Twitter and lauded the 'welcoming news' and said that "this will give another boost to the hugely successful vaccination programme."

Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine efficacy

Johnson & Johnson on January 29 said that its COVID-19 vaccine’s single-shot efficacy is 66 per cent in preventing moderate and severe disease in a global Phase 3 trial and 85 per cent efficient against severe disease. It also said in a statement that its vaccine was 72 per cent effective against moderate and severe disease in the United States. However, the interim analysis has revealed striking different results from the ones developed by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.

It might reportedly further give pause to people uncertain about which jab to get or when they shall be administered. The COVID-19 vaccines that are already in the market have shown efficacy as high as 95 per cent with even higher in some cases. Alex Gorsky, Chairman, Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer, Johnson & Johnson said he is “proud” and termed it a “critical milestone”.

"Among all participants from different geographies and including those infected with an emerging viral variant, Janssen’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate was 66% effective overall in preventing moderate to severe COVID-19, 28 days after vaccination. The onset of protection was observed as early as day 14. The level of protection against moderate to severe COVID-19 infection was 72% in the United States, 66% in Latin America and 57% in South Africa, 28 days post-vaccination,” the company said earlier this year.

