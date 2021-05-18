COVID-19: UK Detects 2,300 Cases Of Double Mutant Strain; Spread Spikes By 75%

The UK now a total of 2,323 cases of the ‘double mutations’ variant first identified in India, Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced at a daily briefing, Monday. Experts have said that that the B.1.617 variant is set to be the dominant within the UK in a matter of a few days, as several areas including the Bolton and Blackburn with Darwen have turned to hotspots with a cluster of nearly 483 infections, and cases doubling this past week. The cases have spiked up to 75 percent last week, and the UK health authorities have scrambled to apply containment strategies and ramp up vaccinations to stem the rising trajectory. Bedford, according to Hancock, is the next major area of concern for the variant outbreak.

Boris Johnson’s former chief adviser, Dominic Cummings, criticized the UK government’s border policies, calling it a “joke”, as he expressed concerns about the double mutation variant spread that first swept across India and wreaked havoc with mounting, uncontrollable caseload, stretching healthcare systems and pushing it to the brink. Labour’s health secretary, Jonathan Ashworth, countered saying that the UK borders were “as secure as a sieve”. The newly detected variant cases have left the UK’s roadmap of easing COVID-19 related guidance in limbo, as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces backlash on not acting well in time, and pressure over fully lifting restrictions. About 19 were hospitalized with more severe symptoms of COVID-19 in Bolton and nearly 8 in Blackburn.

UK's Hancock dubbed the situation as "frustrating to see", as he added that the more virulent spread and the hospitalizations "reinforce the message that people should come forward and get vaccinated because that is the best way to protect everybody".

London Mayor asks youngsters to get jabbed

Across the UK, there has been a rapid spread of the more virulent B.1.617.2 strain, with cases that spiked from 1,313 last Thursday to an alarming 2,323, Matt Hancock said at Downing Street address, on the day when UK planned to reopen the hospitality and other public venues to the public. Hancock said, at least 35,000 PCR-tests were collected in each Bolton and Blackburn earlier yesterday.

As many as 86 local health authorities had intensified tracing, testing, and isolating those that diagnosed positive to the variant of concern. Hancock further added that the UK government administered 6,200 jabs in Bolton over the weekend. Meanwhile, London Mayor Sadiq Khan reiterated to the younger population to step forward and get the jab especially in the areas where cases of the variant dominant in India have been detected. As nearly 400 had tested positive for the B.1.617 variant, Khan decided to override the inoculation drive plans, now vaccinating the younger.