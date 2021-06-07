COVID-19: UK Health Secretary Says No Final Decision On Lifting Lockdown Yet

British Health Secretary Matt Hancock, on June 6, reckoned that it was “too early” to make a “final decision” on lifting the lockdown currently imposed in the country. Earlier this week, Downing Street said that it was considering “options” to end the COVID restrictions on June 21, despite a surging coronavirus caseload. Speaking to Sky News in London, Hancock pointed out at the “significant impact” of delta variant of coronavirus first detected in India and said that he and the PM were in talks

On Sunday, the Lawmaker highlighted the renewed rise of coronavirus cases but said that a considerably flat rate of hospitalization and deaths were a relief. However, speaking on whether the administration would stick to its trajectory of relieving the lockdown rules, Hancock said that it was too soon to make a final decision. Elaborating further, he said PM Boris Johnson, he and a team of experts would analyse the COVID data over the week but stressed that he wasn’t saying “No to June 21”. “We've said that we'll give people enough time ahead of the June 21 date,” he said.

Threat of Delta Variant

According to Worldometers, the UK has reported over 4,516,892 cases and 127,840 fatalities. According to the UK Health Ministry, 40,333,231 people have received the first shot of vaccine while 27,661,353 have got both the shots. Hancock also said that the Delta variant (B1.617.2) of the novel coronavirus that first originated in India, is about 40 per cent more transmissible than the Alpha or the Kent variant of concern and is now the dominant variant in the UK. This would make the June 21 roadmap of unlocking Britain more challenging, he added. In a televised address with Sky News, Hancock stressed, “That means that it is more difficult, obviously, to manage this virus with the with the new Delta variant.”

The recent spike of novel coronavirus cases across the UK is being attributed to the more transmissible variant that had stretched the healthcare systems and wreaked havoc in India with the daily onslaught of patients gasping for oxygen. UK is now witnessing a catastrophic rise of the deadly B1.617.2 spread ahead of relaxing COVID measures this month.

Image: AP/Pixabay