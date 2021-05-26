COVID-19: UK Issues 'localised Restrictions' To Tackle Spread Of B.1.617 Variant

The UK on Tuesday issued advice for the COVID-19 variant B.1.617 that first originated in India and was designated a “variant of concern” (VOC) on May 7 by WHO and the Public Health England (PHE). On May 25, Downing Street issued guidance for the areas witnessing the high rates of the B.1.617 variant of the coronavirus that restricted non-essential movement both in and out of the hotspots designated to this ‘more virulent' variant of concern (VOC). The new guidance restricted indoor gatherings and household mixing which is otherwise permitted in other parts of the UK under the lockdown lifting roadmap.

UK’s government in the new advisory restricted the residents in Kirklees, Bedford, Burnley, Leicester, Hounslow and North Tyneside from meeting indoors. Furthermore, in the update published online, the government warned those residing in these hotspot states to exercise "an extra cautious approach”. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s official spokesman told British broadcaster BBC that the government wanted the public to “exercise their good judgement” and not issue "top-down edicts”. His remarks came amid the confusion as the new advisory was interpreted as the localised COVID-19 restrictions. Meanwhile, the local authorities in the affected areas alleged that they were not consulted about the new protocols.

Following the stir caused by the roll-out of the guidance, England PHE said that it was issuing "advice", and imposing "local restrictions”. A statement published online read: "We will be updating the guidance for areas where the new COVID-19 variant is spreading to make it clearer we are not imposing local restrictions.” It continued, “Instead, we are providing advice on the additional precautions people can take to protect themselves and others in those areas where the new variant is prevalent.”

The PHE stated: ”In the areas listed wherever possible, you should try to meet outside rather than inside where possible; keep 2 metres apart from people that you don't live with (unless you have formed a support bubble with them), this includes friends and family you don't live with; avoid travelling in and out of affected areas unless it is essential, for example for work (if you cannot work from home) or education.”

UK’s local restrictions to curb the spread of the new B.1.617 variant of the coronavirus comes as some areas such as the Rossendale in Lancashire and Kirklees in West Yorkshire registered more than 100 cases per 100,000 people. There was now a sense of panic and fear for the outbreak as more than five regions in the UK hit a grim milestone of the VOC COVID-19 cases. According to the statistics listed by SKY, UK’s Rossendale has 113.3 cases per 100,000, Kirklees has 106.6, Bolton has 452.1, Blackburn with Darwen has 301.9, Bedford has 193.9.

Advice creates stir; 'major effect on people's lives' says Mayor

Labour mayor for North Tyneside, Norma Redfearn, released a statement following new advice’s confusion over whether local lockdowns that read: "After a day of confusion the government have clarified there are no restrictions on travel in or out of North Tyneside. The position for North Tyneside is as we were. We are at the same stage of the road map like the rest of the country.” Meanwhile travel to Bolton in Greater Manchester and nearby Blackburn with Darwen was immediately restricted except for the essential reasons. Greater Manchester's Labour Mayor Andy Burnham said in a statement, separately, that the restrictions have had a "major effect on people's lives" and the advice was issued without warning. He asked the government to issue a clarification.