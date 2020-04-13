The Debate
COVID-19: UK Marks Vaisakhi With Virtual Kirtan, Shabads Amid Lockdown

UK News

Gurdwaras live-streamed virtual kirtans and shabads supporting the UK government's efforts to contain COVID-19 which has claimed over 10,600 lives in Britain

COVID-19

As the coronavirus pandemic has forced governments around the world to announce strict measures including lockdowns and stay-at-home guidelines, people have been left with no option other than to celebrate festivals inside their homes. The Sikh festival of Vaisakhi was not celebrated with large gathering and melas in different parts of the UK and all events were cancelled to keep communities safe from the deadly virus.

Gurdwaras live-streamed virtual kirtans and shabads supporting the UK government's  efforts to contain the virus which has claimed over 10,600 lives in Britain. Prerana Issar, NHS Chief People Officer, said that the best communities can do is to protect the National Health Service (NHS) staff by following government guidelines and stay indoors.

Read: Church Of England’s Archbishop Says 'society Can't Go Back To Old Ways After COVID-19'

London Mayor wishes on Vaisakhi

In a video message, London Mayor Sadiq Khan wished everyone in London and around the world celebrating Vaisakhi. Khan said that it won’t be possible for many Sikh Londoners to mark this sacred festival in the usual way and it makes him incredibly sad that the wonderful Vaisakhi procession in Southall had to be called off.

Read: Queen Elizabeth Says ‘coronavirus Will Not Overcome Us’ In Her Easter Message

Festival celebrations have been marred due to the coronavirus outbreak which was also visible during Easter Sunday on April 12. The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, led the first national digital Easter Sunday service from his kitchen in his London apartment via an iPad and was joined by thousands of worshippers. The Archbishop wished well for Prime Minister Boris Johnson and all those who are ill, praying for them and their families.

Read: Sri Lanka Church 'forgives' 2019 Easter Suicide Bombers Who Killed 279 People

Read: Easter Bombings In Sri Lanka Likely To Be NIA's First Case Post Amendment Of Act

(With PTI inputs | Image source: Twitter / @10DowningStreet)

