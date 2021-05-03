COVID-19: UK Plans To Vaccinate Children Aged 12 Years And Above From September

UK’s National Health Service (NHS) has drawn up contingency plans to vaccinate secondary school children against COVID-19 later this year. According to The Guardian, the proposal is included in “core planning scenario” documents compiled by NHS officials which show that a single dose could be offered to children aged 12 and over when the new school year starts. On May 2, UK’s Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab also confirmed that such a plan was under consideration.

While speaking to Sky News, Raab said that he would not speculate beyond the existing road map. However, he added that the government is looking at all the different contingencies to make sure that the easing-up of the restrictions, the returning to normal, can be done in a safe and secure way. Moreover, the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) confirmed that it was awaiting the outcome of clinical trials into the safety and effectiveness of vaccines among children and young adults.

According to weekly surveillance data, COVID-19 infection rates among 10 to 19-year-olds are far lower than in the last wave of the pandemic. But they are still higher than any other age group in England. Currently, the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) also advises that only children at very high risk of severe COVID should be offered vaccination, and then only at the discretion of their consultant.

It is worth noting that the Pfizer vaccine, which is reportedly being considered for use among children aged 12 and above, is only authorised for use in those aged 16 and over. But the US-based firm has submitted a request to the European drug regulator for emergency approval of its vaccine for use among children aged 12 to 15 years old. Back in March, BioNTech and Pfizer had announced that phase 3 clinical trials of the coronavirus vaccine for children aged 12-15 showed it was 100 per cent effective in warding off the disease.

UK in ‘last lap’ of fight against COVID

Meanwhile, Raab has said that Britain is very close to turning the corner in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. “I do think we just need to make sure that in the last lap if you like, that we are careful and we don't lose the gains we've made,” he told SkyNews. He also indicated that the government is looking at certain social distancing and other safeguards that would still be needed after June 21. It is worth mentioning that the UK is set to ease restrictions on May 17 and allow indoor interactions. Raab said that with steady steps out of the lockdown, the government wants the country to be in a position, where everyone can get life back as close to normal as possible.

(Image: Twitter/Pixabay)