UK PM Boris Johnson 'anxious' About Spread Of B.1.617 Variant Of COVID-19 In UK

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that he is “anxious” about the B.1.617 variant of novel coronavirus and added that he is “ruling nothing out” to tackle it. As per BBC report, when Britsih PM was specifically asked whether the surge in COVID-19 vaccinations could be introduced, a Downing Street spokesperson said that UK ministers “want to consider all options.” This implies that Britain will shift more attention to extra doses of vaccine in specific areas in a bid to immunise a broader section of the population to further stem the spread of SARS-CoV-2 variants. Till now, Public Health England said on May 13 that the UK has recorded 1,313 cases of the B.1.617 virus.

According to figures released on Thursday, the cases of variants in the UK are more than double of the 520 cases recorded by Public Health England up to May 5. As per the report, Dr Susan Hopkins, COVID-19 strategic response director at PHE, said that the cases of B.1.617 virus are “rising in the community and we are continuously monitoring its spread and severity to ensure we take rapid public health action.”

"We need to act collectively and responsibly to ensure that variants do not impact on the progress we have all made to drive down levels of Covid-19 and the increased freedom that brings,” she added.

UK ministers met to discuss the new strain

Earlier, the British government’s scientific advisers had reportedly met to discuss the B.1.617 version of the novel coronavirus. Further, till now, over 35.9 million people have received the first dose of coronavirus vaccine and over 18.8 million have had a second dose. While speaking at a primary school in Ferryhill, County Durham, Johnson did not fully dismiss the idea of reintroducing the regional restrictions.

UK PM said, “It is a variant of concern, we are anxious about it.” When he was asked if local lockdowns were possible in the future, Johnson answered, “There are a range of things we could do, we want to make sure we grip it. Obviously, there's surge testing, there's surge tracing. If we have to do other things, then, of course, the public would want us to rule nothing out."

