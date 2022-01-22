COVID-19: UK PM Boris Johnson Directs Schools To End Mandatory Mask Policy

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson has instructed schools in England to stop allowing students to wear face masks. Amid parents and teachers' continuous reports of disease spreading rapidly within schools, Downing Street has stated that schools must implement the new guideline on removing face coverings in the classrooms, iNews reported.

This comment came after headteachers from several secondary schools throughout Britain stated that they would encourage their students to wear face masks despite the UK government withdrawing guidance. Further, this "follow the latest guidance" of Boris Johnson was made through his Downing Street spokesperson.

Further, one such encouragement has been witnessed in Framwellgate School in County Durham by Andy Byers who has written to pupils and parents urging them to continue wearing facial coverings in class. While the COVID-19 numbers in the North East remain high, the headteacher said due to the disease, his school had roughly 60 pupils and ten staff members absent. He also cautioned against the removal of UK COVID measures, BBC reported.

The Prime Minister’s spokesperson justifies mask-mandate policy

Meanwhile, justifying the guidance, the prime minister’s spokesperson said, “Children have been one of the hardest hit as a result of the disruption throughout the pandemic...The prime minister believes it is vital that children are receiving face-to-face education and can enjoy a normal experience in the classroom and the prime minister also thinks that the schools should follow the latest guidance, The Guardian reported.

The spokesperson went on to say that they have been clear that they have withdrawn the necessity for face masks in classrooms, and they will further remove the recommendation for face masks in common spaces on January 27.

With headteachers highlighting the fact that official guidelines from the Department for Education (DfE) say that face masks can still be needed in schools, Johnson's input is likely to further complicate the situation. According to the DfE's guidance to parents, which was revised on Thursday, “Your nursery, school or college might advise you that face coverings should temporarily be worn in communal areas or classrooms (by pupils, staff and visitors, unless exempt),” The Guardian reported.

The prime minister's remarks came after it was revealed that 95,787 new Covid-19 instances were recorded in the UK on Friday, dropping from 107,364 the day before. Within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19, another 288 individuals have died. Furthermore, Primary schools have been particularly heavily impacted, with the UK Health Security Agency reporting that new Covid cases among students in England increased by 41% in a week, reaching 1,936 instances per 100,000 five- to nine-year-olds.

(Image: AP/ Unsplash)