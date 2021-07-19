COVID-19: UK PM Boris Johnson Pleads For Caution Ahead Of Freedom Day As Cases Surge

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has scrapped the one-year-long COVID-19 restrictions in England on July 19, Monday, just ahead of Freedom Day on May 3. The PM has put his faith in vaccines and urged people to be vigilant in the current situation when the country is witnessing a steep surge in infections. It is noteworthy that England has reported approximately 44,000 new cases on July 18.

"If we don't do it now we've got to ask ourselves, when will we ever do it?" Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a video message filmed on Sunday.

According to the local media, Johnson's decision to discard regulations is intending to restart the dwindling economy. Furthermore, if the vaccines prove to be effective, this could also be a landmark example of how other fully-vaccinated countries could deal with surging Covid-19 infections, Johnson expects. The strategy comes with alarming risks that could backfire and chain down the economy to a standstill, the economists and scientists fear. Considering the risks, Johnson has urged the public to remain prudent even though the mask-wearing mandates and working from home protocols have been scrapped just ahead of the resuming process. The on-and-off restrictions in the UK had been applicable since March 2020.

Britain COVID-19 cases

Britain has recorded over 54.3 lakh cases and 1.29 lakh deaths with an average of 40 thousand fresh daily cases since the past week. As of Sunday, the country reported 48,161 new cases. Scientists and opposition parties slammed the move and called it a dangerous leap into the unknown. Under the new rules, night clubs are now allowed to open and other indoor venues are allowed to run at full capacity.

Professor Neil Ferguson from Imperial College London warned that Britain was on course for 100,000 cases a day, as the Delta variant of COVID-19 runs out of control. While speaking to a media outlet, Ferguson said that the country could get to 2,000 hospitalisations a day and 200,000 cases a day. However, after the success of the vaccination programme, the government has said that any risks to hospital care are manageable.

Meanwhile, England’s deputy chief medical officer, Professor Jonathan Van-Tam, has warned of a “bumpy winter” ahead. It is worth noting that the United Kingdom has recorded more than 50,000 daily cases for the third day running. According to the health ministry, the rate of hospitalisation and deaths are also soaring due to the delta variant of COVID-19. However, it maintained that it remains far lower than previous infection peaks due to a mass vaccination drive.

