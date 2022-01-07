COVID-19: UK PM Lashes Out At Anti-vaxxers, Calls Their Justification 'mumbo Jumbo'

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday lashed out at the anti-vaccine campaigners saying that they spoke "mumbo jumbo” while resisting a vaccine that’s scientifically proven to save lives. British leader’s remarks come as the UK registered more than 200,000 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours driven by the highly transmissible Omicron B.1.1.529 strain. Reacting to the anti-vaxxers, Boris Johnson, said that those spreading fake information on social media against the vaccines were totally misguided and it was time to finally call them out.

During his visit to a vaccination centre in Northampton, Johnson backed the “coercion" approach of some of the European nations. He said "I want to say to the anti-vax campaigners, the people who are putting this mumbo jumbo on social media: they are completely wrong,” British media reported. “You haven't heard me say that before because I think it's important we have a voluntary approach in this country and we're going to keep a voluntary approach,” said the UK Prime Minister.

'Behave sensibly': UK PM to COVID-19 anti-vaxxers

Johnson's remarks were directed at Italy that recently announced that it was passing a mandate for the COVID-19 vaccination for all adults over the age of 50. Austria similarly mandated the vaccine earlier. The latest was France, which passed a draft bill to introduce the new COVID health pass’ that will require the French citizens to have been boosted in order to access the public venues and facilities as opposed to the RT-PCR test reports.

French President Emmanuel Macron raked in a controversy after he threatened vaccine-resistant French citizens using derogatory terms, saying that he wants to “pi** off” the unvaccinated [emmerder in french], as he threatened those opposing the vaccines in his country while it tallies the caseload at 10 million.

“What a tragedy that we've got all this pressure on the NHS, all the difficulties that our doctors and nurses are experiencing, and we've got people out there spouting complete nonsense about vaccination,” said Johnson, lambasting the anti-vaxxers in a similar sentiment France President Emmanuel Macron did earlier this week.

"They are totally wrong, and I think it's time that I, the government, call them out on what they're doing. It's absolutely wrong, it's totally counterproductive, and the stuff they're putting out on social media is complete mumbo jumbo,” said the UK leader. As many as 17,000 COVID-19 patients in hospital "haven't actually been vaccinated at all,” Johnson stressed, as he lashed out at anti-vaxxers to “behave sensibly” and realize the “importance of vaccination.”

The UK deployed the British Royal military forces amid the looming hospital staff shortage in London to provide assistance as hospitalisations shot up. Johnson, who was widely criticized for the Downing Street party during England's lockdown, had refrained from introducing additional stringent measures in view of declining approval ratings but had wanted that Omicron will "temporarily overwhelm" the NHS if people remained vaccine-resistant.