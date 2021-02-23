COVID-19: UK PM Says Non-essential International Travel Ban Will Stay Until May 17

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on February 22 announced that the ban on non-essential international travel to and from England will stay until May 17. However, he added that would-be holidaymakers will be given clarity on making plans for the summer by April 12, when a review on how to restart travel safety will be published. According to a press note, Johnson said that the government will determine when international travel should resume, which will be no earlier than 17 May.

UK PM said, “I believe that setting a deadline of April 12 for the report ... will give people time to make their plans for summer and if things go well ... then I do believe there is every chance of an aviation recovery later this year”.

Johnson’s recent announcement has prolonged the pain for airlines, airports and holiday companies hit by the pandemic travel slump. Airlines are counting on a summer recovery after close to a year with minimal revenues due to travel restrictions. But if they cannot, experts believe that most airlines will need to raise more funds to survive after burning through their cash reserves.

Meanwhile, Johnson on Monday also declared that the spring and summer could be “incomparably better” in the UK. While announcing the government’s roadmap to cautiously ease lockdown restrictions in England, Johnson informed about a 4-stage plan for the reopening of the nightclubs, sporting activities to resume, and holidays to return across the country. While drafting a route back to a “more normal way of life”, PM Johnson announced the easing of restrictions, saying that the government will move cautiously to keep the infection under control.

“Getting children back into school has been the top priority, and so from 8 March all children and students will return to face-to-face education in schools and college,” the UK PM announced. He added, “By this point [March], everyone in the top four vaccine priority cohorts, as determined by the independent JCVI, will have received the first dose of their vaccine and developed the necessary protection from it”.

However, the Stay-at-Home requirement will remain, Johnson said. Although, citizens will be able to leave home for recreation outdoors such as a coffee or picnic with their household within their support bubble, with at least one person outside the household. Universities will be able to return to face-to-face learning, he further declared.

