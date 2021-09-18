COVID-19: UK Scraps Traffic Light System, Removes 8 Countries From Red List

In a major respite for the battered travellers, the UK has scrapped its Red-Amber-Green list in favour of a ‘simpler’ Red list of high-risk countries. As a part of an overhaul of rules from October 4, British authorities have ended their controversial traffic light system, which implied discreet testing and quarantine rules for different countries. In addition, mandatory COVID tests for passengers returning from ‘safe’ countries have also been nixed.

"From later in October, (fully vaccinated travelers) will be able to replace the day two PCR test with a cheaper lateral flow," he added, referring to the test required two days after arriving in England.

The new regulations will help in ‘striking the right balance to manage the public health risk as No.1 priority," British transport minister Grant Shapps said. Notably, the coronavirus caseload of the country rose by 206,332 in the last seven days, according to the latest tally by the British government. Additionally, 995 people lost their lives last week.

8 countries out of Red List

Shapps also said that eight countries- Turkey, Bangladesh, Egypt, the Maldives, Oman, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Kenya- would be removed from the Red List. At present, a total of 61 countries are on the Red list, including popular tourist destinations - Turkey and Seychelles. Elaborating on the update, Shapps reckoned that the revised measured aimed at reducing costs and are possible due to the higher levels of vaccination in the country.

Earlier, the British government had announced that Indian travellers would no longer be subjected to mandatory ten days of hotel quarantine. UK’s Department of Transport in a statement said that the new rule came into effect starting 4 am local time on Sunday, that is August 8. Due to the huge expenses and hassle involved, there was a growing demand for easing the travel norms between the two countries. As per the new rule, all passengers from India would have to quarantine themselves at their homes or at a place they’ve registered with the authorities. The total duration of isolation has also been reduced from 14 days to 10. All the travellers would be required to take a COVID-19 test on or before day two and on or after day eight.

