COVID-19: UK Study Claims Booster Shot Protects Adults Over 65 Against Omicron

A COVID19 booster dose ensures a high level of protection against severity from Omicron variant infections among older adults, concluded a study conducted by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA). The figures presented in the study published on Saturday showed that all adults above 65 years of age, who recieved their third "top-up" jab after three months of the dual doses displayed enhanced protection against hospitalisation. The overall effectiveness increased to 90% after the third shot, the study claimed.

The study also emphasised that with two vaccine doses, protection against the disease dropped around 70% after three months and then to 50% after the sixth month. The latest findings also suggested that the protection against severe infection from Omicron could also be diminished after an elderly adult got inoculated with the third jab after immunity from the first doses started waning after the third month.

NEWS📢Our latest data shows booster doses are continuing to provide high levels of protection against severe disease from the Omicron variant among older adults. pic.twitter.com/dlt3EPYfm0 — UK Health Security Agency (@UKHSA) January 7, 2022

The findings will be taken into account by the UK's Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI) for its ongoing review of the booster programme to decide the need for a fourth booster dose rollout at the current stage. The data is highly encouraging and emphasises the value of a booster jab. With Omicron continuing to spread widely, I encourage everyone to come forward for their booster dose, or if unvaccinated, for their first 2 doses, to increase their protection against serious illness," said JCVI’s chair of COVID-19 immunisation, Professor Wei Shen Lim.

"The current data shows the booster dose is continuing to provide high levels of protection against severe disease, even for the most vulnerable older age groups. For this reason, the committee has concluded there is no immediate need to introduce a second booster dose, though this will continue to be reviewed," Prof. Lim added.

The #COVID19 Dashboard has been updated: https://t.co/XhspoyTG79



On 8 January 146,390 new cases and 313 deaths in 28 days of a positive test were reported in the UK.



Our data includes the number of people receiving a first, second and booster dose of the #vaccine pic.twitter.com/MMvQcHCe9E — UK Health Security Agency (@UKHSA) January 8, 2022

Every 1 in 15 persons infected with COVID-19 in England

Meanwhile, Britain Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported that every 1 out of 15 people in England has been estimated to be infected with COVID-19 until December 31. On the other hand, every one in 10 people in London have been tested positive for the virus. "COVID-19 infection rates continue to increase across all age groups in England with the highest rates still seen in school-age children and young adults," ONS had said. Meanwhile, the National Health Service (NHS) has been experiencing a severe shortage of healthcare staff since the vaccine rollout began last year.

On January 8, the UK reported 146,390 fresh cases and 313 COVID-related fatalities in 28 days of a positive test. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on January 6 also raised concerns over the increasing rate of hospitalisations among older age groups. Nevertheless, PM Johnson has ruled out completely lockdown and opted for a "balanced and proportionate approach" to battle the new wave of infections.

(Image: PIXABAY/AP)