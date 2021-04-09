COVID-19: UK To Decide On International Travel In May, Traffic Light System Unveiled

The United Kingdom (UK) will confirm in early May if it will allow the international travel to resume from May 17 along with the list of countries that will fall respectively in red, amber or green categories in the new traffic light system based on COVID-19 risks. As per the Guardian report, the British nationals would be given a “watchlist” of all the countries whose quarantine status is at risk of changing to help with planning and to avoid the chaos that prevailed last summer amid the pandemic. The traffic light system would reportedly also reveal whether and where the travellers must isolate themselves in returning to England.

The UK Department for Transport (Dft) said that a “watchlist” will be drawn up to identify the countries that could switch from green to amber in order to assist the passengers to plan in advance. The prior planning of guidelines in Britain came after last year witnessed a mass rush for flights when the news about the alterations to travel corridors was announced with minimal notice. The watchlist, DfT said that ministers, “will not hesitate to act immediately” to change a country’s status if required.

UK PM on non-essential trips

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson this week also dampened the speculation regarding non-essential trips abroad and said that it could restart on May 17 while adding he did “not wish to give hostages to fortune” and was nervous about “the virus being reimported”. However, the fresh details about the travel plan and easing of restrictions are based on a start point of May 17.

Before that, as per the reports, the British lawmakers are expected to announce at the near the start of Mat whether travel can resume on that specific date along with providing the lust of nations in the colour-based list. The list would reportedly be reviewed regularly and several factors would be taken into account such as COVID-19 infection rates, variants among other things.

Travel industry gives mixed response to UK govt

As per reports, the travel industry has given a mixed response to the UK government’s ‘traffic light’ measures to reopen the industry. As per the Travel News report, in response to the British government rolling out new measures in May, ABTA chief executive, Mark Tanzer has said that the “travel industry now has a much-needed framework for the restart of international travel, and it is good to see government maintain its ambition for overseas travel to start from May 17th if the circumstances allow” before adding that the framework is “not perfect.”

He noted that the requirement of a PCR test on arrival from ‘green list country’ could pose a cost barrier for several people But Tanzer added, “mall changes, like requiring a PCR test only if the individual gets a positive result from a lateral flow test, would make international travel more accessible and affordable while still providing an effective mitigation against re-importation of the virus.”

There have been other concerns about low-cost barriers and that the £100 price per person for the test will further stop travellers from booking air travel tickets and other would pay more for it than for their flights. He said, “it is important the government regularly reviews the green list, ensuring that those countries which meet the criteria are added as soon as possible.” Meanwhile, the Board of Airline Representatives in the UK (BAR UK) welcomed the report of the Global Travel Taskforce on restarting international travel. Rory Boland, editor of consumer rights organisation Which? Travel, said the plans were a step in the right direction to kickstart the industry.



As per April 9 update by DfT, the 'Red list travel ban countries' include:

Angola

Argentina

Bangladesh

Bolivia

Botswana

Brazil

Burundi

Cape Verde

Chile

Colombia

Democratic Republic of the Congo

Ecuador

Eswatini

Ethiopia

French Guiana

Guyana

Kenya

Lesotho

Malawi

Mozambique

Namibia

Oman

Pakistan

Panama

Paraguay

Peru

Philippines

Qatar

Rwanda

Seychelles

Somalia

South Africa

Suriname

Tanzania

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Uruguay

Venezuela

Zambia

Zimbabwe

About red list countries, DfT said, "If you have been in or through any of the countries listed below in the previous 10 days, you will be refused entry to the UK. If you are a British or Irish National, or you have residence rights in the UK, you will be able to enter. You must quarantine in a government-approved hotel for 10 days."

