COVID-19: UK Lifts Mandatory Self-isolation For Travellers From Low-risk Nations

Self-isolation is no longer mandatory for the travellers returning to or visiting the UK from specific ‘low-risk’ countries amid the COVID-19 crisis, the British government said on July 3. As Britain continues to lift more restrictions imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus and life is returning to normalcy, the UK government has started focussing on its ‘’Enjoy Summer Safely’ campaign while also recommending citizens to ‘stay alert’’ and follow guidelines.

The UK Department for Transport, Foreign & Commonwealth Office said that from July 10, the British citizens will be able to travel to many countries without isolating themselves for 14 days and the same would apply to those who would return to the country. These countries, according to the official statement include Germany, France, Spain and Italy. The country’s Foreign & Commonwealth Office will disclose the destinations that are exempted from the global advisory against ‘all but essential’ foreign travel. These changes would come into effect on July 4. However, the passengers arriving in the country other than low-risk nations would still be asked to self-isolate for 14 days.

‘Next step’ to careful reopening

The Britsih transport Secretary Grant Shapps said that the announcement by the government regarding travel exemptions is ‘next step’ to the careful reopening of the country. He also called it a “good news” for the British citizens while and even greater news for the country’s businesses. According to the UK transport secretary the entire nation has worked towards the success and credited everyone. However, Shapps has noted that people should still follow the guidelines and take swift measures if the COVID-19 cases spike in the nations that have been exempted.

British Transport Secretary, “Today marks the next step in carefully reopening our great nation. Whether you are a holidaymaker ready to travel abroad or a business eager to open your doors again, this is good news for British people and great news for British businesses.”

“The entire nation has worked tirelessly to get to this stage, therefore safety must remain our watchword and we will not hesitate to move quickly to protect ourselves if infection rates rise in countries we are reconnecting with,” he added.

