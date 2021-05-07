COVID-19: UK To Offer Citizens Under 40s 'alternative' To AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine

The UK on Thursday announced that all citizens under the age of 40, typically categorized as a non-high-risk group for contraction of COVID-19, will be offered "an alternative" to the AstraZeneca vaccine in view of the rare blood clots concerns. At per a COVID-19 presser on May 6, UK's Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) told reporters that the Boris Johnson administration has reached a decision to offer all adults in the UK aged between 30 and 39 alternative vaccines to mitigate any risk of severe harm. “Safety remains our number one priority," Professor Wei Shen Lim, member of the JCVI’s Covid subcommittee said in a live-streamed press conference.

“As COVID-19 rates continue to come under control, we are advising that adults aged 18- 39 years with no underlying health conditions are offered an alternative to the Oxford/Astrazeneca vaccine, if available, and if it does not cause delays in having the vaccine," UK's JCVI’s Covid subcommittee member Professor Wei Shen Lim told reporters at a COVID-19 briefing.

UK's limitation on the AstraZeneca jab implies that as many as 4.5 million people in Britain will now be inoculated with a different vaccine, for which, the supply could be hampered slowing UK's vaccination efforts. UK's JCVI stressed that there were no new safety concerns over the Astrazeneca vaccine's usage, adding that the shot could still be safely administered to the older population. The suspension of use for the younger, as per the committee, was imposed as a precautionary measure. UK plans to jab the population with the Pfizer/Biotech and Moderna vaccines, the supply for which, it said, was sufficient to immunize those under 40s with at least one dose.

Demark, Sweden find 'rise' in blood clotting cases

Earlier, Denmark and Norway found a ‘slight rise’ in the blood clots cases among those inoculated with the AstraZeneca jab, a study published in the peer-reviewed journal BMJ found. According to the new findings, there was a significant spike in rates of vein blood clots including clots in the brain, compared with expected rates in the general population. However, the researchers stressed that the risk of such adverse events from Oxford's co-manufactured AstraZeneca is considered “low”. Scientists assembled data from those who were recently administered their first dose, as they analyzed their symptoms.