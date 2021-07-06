COVID-19: UK To Scrap Self-isolation For Fully Vaccinated People From August 16

Britain’s health secretary Sajid Javid on July 6 informed that from August 16 fully vaccinated people will no longer have to isolate after coming in contact with COVID infected person. While speaking in the House of Commons, Javid told MPs the new rules for people who have received two doses of the coronavirus vaccines. He noted that the latest figures show the vaccination programme has saved nearly 27,000 lives and prevented seven million from getting the deadly disease. He also went on to inform that both doses can reduce symptomatic infection by almost 80 per cent.

“The odds have shifted in our favour,” Javid said. He added that the government will soon be able to take a risk-based approach to isolation. Further, the health secretary went on to say that from August 16 anyone who is in close contact with a positive case will no longer have to self-isolate if they’ve been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Javid added that close contacts will be advised to take a PCR test as soon as possible. If they are positive, they will have to isolate themselves - whether they have been vaccinated or not, the minister said. He also went on to say that if someone gets their second dose just before or just after August 16 they'll have to wait for two weeks to build up the maximum protection before they can enjoy these new freedoms.

"This new approach means we can manage the virus in a way that is proportionate to the pandemic while maintaining the freedoms that are so important to us all," Javid said.

Under 18s will not have to self-isolate

During the session, Javid even said that under-18s who have contact with positive cases will also no longer have to isolate from August 16. But he also noted that the country is not currently offering vaccinations to most people aged under 18. He, however, added that the government wants to ensure they get the life experiences that are so important to their development while keeping them safe from this deadly virus. Javid said that anyone under the age of 18 who is in close contact with a positive case will instead be given advice about whether they should get tested, dependent on their age, and will need to self-isolate only if they test positive.

(Image: AP/Pixabay)

