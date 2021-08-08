COVID-19: UK's University Of Sussex To Give £5,000 To Fully Vaccinated Students

The UK government has been brainstorming inventive ways to persuade young people to get vaccinated against coronavirus in order to reach out to more young people. In such an effort, the University of Sussex has devised one of the best incentives for university students imaginable: a £5,000 reward.

Officials at the institution have chosen to give students the chance to win £5,000 if they complete their coronavirus vaccinations before the start of the academic year. The announcement came as the UK government confirmed that 16 and 17-year-olds will be eligible for a coronavirus vaccine.

A step towards providing students with the 'typical university experience'

Taking the directive a step further, the University of Sussex wants to provide students with a "typical university experience," thus all attendees must be completely vaccinated against the virus before the start of the new semester.

Despite the fact that the university has not made immunizations mandatory, officials are urging students and employees to be vaccinated. All kids will be entered into a fortunate lottery, with ten winners receiving a £5,000 prize each if they have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccination.

Adam Tickell, the University's Vice-Chancellor stated, "Whilst these are significant prizes for our students, the cost to the University is small compared with the human, social and financial cost if students were to experience the kind of disruption we faced last year." The NHS now has the power to vaccinate 16 and 17-year-olds when the need arises. The 18-year-olds, on the other hand, can get vaccinated without waiting for NHS authorisation.

So far, approximately 47 million people – nearly 90% of the British adult population – have received their first vaccine shot, and nearly 39 million – roughly 74% of adults – have received both doses. The number of first doses given out each day is presently hovering at 32,000, down from a high of 500,000 in mid-March. It spiked in recent weeks when vaccines were rolled out to younger age groups, but has now dropped.