COVID-19 Vaccines Induce Lower Levels Of Antibodies Against Omicron: Study

A new study has shown that the Omicron variant is capable of a further increase in COVID-19 cases, including those already vaccinated against the virus. The researchers from the University of Oxford have analysed the effect of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 on people who have been vaccinated against the virus, according to the Oxford University press release. The researchers further highlight that there is, however, no evidence that shows that Omicron has the potential to cause severe disease, hospitalisation or death in people vaccinated against COVID-19.

Vaccines induce lower levels of antibodies against Omicron

For the study, the researchers used blood samples collected from the participants who had received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. As per the press release, the researchers used blood samples from individuals found that both doses of AstraZeneca or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine show a decrease in “neutralising titres - a measure of the level of neutralising antibodies generated in response to vaccination against, or response from COVID-19.” Furthermore, the researchers added that receiving a third dose of the vaccine will help to reduce the transmission level.

The results have been published on the pre-print server MedRxiv and researchers point out that the results indicated in the study show the same results as the data published by the UK Health Security Agency. The data released by the UK Health Security Agency estimated that the two doses of vaccines showed reduced effectiveness due to the Omicron variant in comparison to the Delta variant. However, the effectiveness against the Omicron variant can be improved through booster dose.

Professor Gavin Screaton, Head of the University’s Medical Sciences Division, and lead author of the paper in the press release stated that the data will help the people developing vaccines to determine the way to protect the people better. Screaton added, “‘Whilst there is no evidence for increased risk of severe disease, or death, from the virus amongst vaccinated populations, we must remain cautious, as greater case numbers will still place a considerable burden on healthcare systems,” as per the press release.

Image: AP/Shutterstock