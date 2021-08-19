COVID-19 Vaccines Less Effective Against Delta Variant, Booster Shots Can Help: UK Study

A UK study found that vaccines against COVID-19 are less effective against the Delta variant, which could fuel demand for booster doses for people who have already been vaccinated. The messenger RNA vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE decreased potency in the first 90 days following full vaccination, and the one developed by AstraZeneca Plc still prevented the majority of COVID infections. When vaccinated people became infected with Delta variant of COVID-19, they had identical quantities of virus in their bodies as those who hadn't had their injections, according to a recent CDC evaluation.

mRNA vaccine will be eligible for the third dose after 8 months

The findings are likely to drive calls for booster doses for the fully vaccinated, despite the fact that many nations still lack sufficient supplies for first vaccines. Americans who received both doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna Inc, mRNA vaccine will be eligible for a third dosage after eight months, according to the US. Authorities in the UK are still debating how widely boosters should be distributed. Initial results in Israel, where Pfizer-BioNTech third doses begun this month, reveal that they are 86 per cent effective for adults over the age of 60.

Researchers are looking at the real-world data on how vaccines are performing

Simon Clarke, an associate professor of cellular microbiology at the University of Reading stated that rather than clinical trial data, they are looking at real-world data on how two vaccines are performing, and the data shows how the delta variant has blunted the effectiveness of both the Pfizer and AstraZeneca jabs. According to Koen Pouwels, an Oxford senior researcher, Pfizer's shot will probably be about on par with Astra's in preventing infections with a high viral burden four and a half months after the second dose.

According to Sarah Walker, an Oxford professor of medical statistics and epidemiology who helped lead the study, the findings cast more doubt on the likelihood of obtaining herd immunity through vaccination. She explained that the hope was to protect the unvaccinated people. She further stated that the greater viral levels that they are detecting in infections in vaccinated people are consistent with the reality that unvaccinated people just going to be at a higher risk. Data indicating how well the vaccines continue to protect against hospitalizations and severe cases of COVID over time is still missing, according to Penny Ward, a visiting professor of pharmaceutical medicine at King's College London.

Image: @Towfiqu barbhuiya/ Unsplash