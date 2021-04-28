COVID-19 Vaccine's Single Dose Can Cut Household Transmission By 50%, Says UK Study

Singe shot of COVID-19 vaccine can reduce transmission of the novel coronavirus by nearly 50%, said a study by Public Health England on April 28. The findings by the PHE published on Wednesday are the latest hope for the world that the surge in COVID-19 cases can be stemmed as it concluded that vaccinated people are far less likely to pass the infection onto others.

As per the Guardian report, the study found that the single dose of either Pfizer-BioNTech or Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines and the ones who became infected at least three weeks after getting the jab was between 38% and 49% less likely to pass the virus on to people living in their homes when compared to those who are unvaccinated.

The protection, according to the study, was seen from around two weeks after vaccination and it was similar irrespective of person’s age. Apart from PHE, other researches have also shown that both vaccines are highly effective at preventing people from getting COVID-19 and being hospitalised. Now, the experts will be assessing whether the two doses of vaccines can further reduce the transmission of highly infectious disease.

Meanwhile, as per the report, more work is being carried out on transmission among the general population. Public Health England has also said that similar results could be expected in places where the risk of getting COVID-19 is in the home including prisons. However, the study that included over 57,000 people living in 24,000 households, is yet to be fully peer-reviewed.

‘Terrific news’ says Hancock

In a statement, British Health Secretary Matt Hancock hailed the findings of PHE research as “terrific news” while adding that the authorities already knew that COVID-19 vaccines “save lives and this study is the most comprehensive real-world data showing they also cut transmission of this deadly virus.” He further added that the study “reinforces that vaccines are the best way out of this pandemic as they protect you and they may prevent you from unknowingly infecting someone in your household.”

“I urge everybody to get their vaccines as soon as they are eligible and make sure you get your second dose for the strongest possible protection. This is a huge national effort and we will beat the virus together,” said Hancock.

Image credits: PTI/Pixabay