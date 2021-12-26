COVID-19: Wales, Scotland & Northern Ireland Announce Fresh Coronavirus Restrictions

Amid the rise in COVID-19 cases, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland have announced new restrictions to prevent the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Authorities have put limits on the size of gatherings and also announced a requirement of social distancing and tightened rules for places like pubs and restaurants. Authorities have also moved Wales to alert level 2 in response to the Omicron variant.

"We are facing a very serious situation in Wales. A wave of infections caused by the new, fast-moving and very-infectious omicron variant is headed our way," Wales First Minister Mark Drakeford said in a statement.

COVID restrictions in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland

Scotland

Scotland authorities announced that from 27 December, up to three households have been allowed to meet with 1-metre social distancing between groups at indoor and outdoor places like bars, theatres, restaurants, cinemas and gyms. Furthermore, table service is required if alcohol is being served. On 26 December, Scotland authorities announced that people in large events will have a one-metre physical distance and will be limited to 100 people standing indoors, 200 people sitting indoors and 500 people have been allowed outdoors.

Wales

Amid the emergence of the Omicron variant, the authorities have moved Wales to alert level 2. In Wales, from 6 am on Boxing day (26 December), people have been required to follow 2-metre social distancing in all premises open to the public. A maximum of six people have been allowed to meet in places like pubs, cinemas and restaurants.

A total of 30 people will be allowed at indoor events while 50 people will be allowed at outdoor events. In team sports, a maximum of 50 spectators have been allowed to gather in addition to those participating in the game. People need to wear facemasks in all hospitality settings. Wales First Minister Mark Drakeford said in the statement that they have been facing a "very serious situation" in Wales due to the rise in cases caused by the Omicron COVID variant.

Northern Ireland

From 27 December, people have been advised to reduce the limit of social contact by meeting in not more than three households. A maximum of six people have been allowed to meet in pubs, bars and restaurants, or up to 10 people if they all belong to the same household. Only table service will be allowed in pubs, bars and restaurants. People need to follow 2-metre social distancing in public premises and offices. From 26 December, indoor standing events will not be allowed and nightclubs must remain closed.

(Image: AP/Pixabay)