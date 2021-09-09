COVID: Boris Johnson Expresses Concern Over Unvaccinated Patients Admitted To UK Hospitals

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson has described the number of unvaccinated persons admitted to hospitals with the Coronavirus disease as "concerning." He claimed that three-quarters of those who are admitted to hospitals had not received a Covid vaccine shot, and a greater percentage of the younger individuals are now afflicted.

Though the removal of most COVID limitations in July appeared to be working, the prime minister cautioned that there was still a possibility of danger because infection levels stayed high in the UK. Again, for the ninth day straight, the UK has recorded over 30,000 new instances. Yet, Covid-related hospitalisations are also on the rise. From the previous month, it is presently at 7,907, up from 5,697.

More about the UK unvaccinated hospital patients

The Prime Minister informed the BBC from London’s St Thomas Hospital that the choice to continue with the COVID defend strategy seems to be working. He further expressed his concern by stating that 75% of the individuals who are infected with Covid are still unvaccinated in St Thomas' Hospital. Nearly, four among every five persons from the age 16 and up have had two vaccination doses, while roughly 89% have received only one.

The Prime minister also informed that currently the coronavirus disease is increasing in the younger individuals and advising those who have not been vaccinated to do so. UK government is now pursuing individuals who are in the need of immunisation for themselves and their family members.

According to BBC, the recent wave of the COVID-19 outbreaks can be considered as a steady development of pressure rather than a dramatic spike from the prior waves. However, millions of individuals are in danger since one in five adults is still unvaccinated. As per the Prime Minister, this is creating a strain on hospitals. Now, although about 7% of hospital beds are filled by Covid victims, yet, if that number continues to rise and it further combines with the recurrence of common winter illnesses, hospitals may be forced to limit other forms of care much more and look into these matters.

Decision on Covid booster vaccine campaign in the UK

The vaccines authority of the UK is set to make a decision on a Covid booster vaccine campaign on Thursday, with officials optimistic that immunizations for 12- to 15-year-olds would be approved soon after. According to the Guardian report, The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) will gather on Thursday to discuss intermediate findings from the Cov-Boost trial, which examines the effects of adding a third dosage of one of seven vaccinations to either the Pfizer or AstraZeneca shots.

(Image Credit: ANI/ AP)