COVID: Boris Johnson Says Getting A Jab Is 'invisible & Invaluable Gift' This Christmas

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that getting a COVID-19 vaccine is a “wonderful thing” people can do for their families this year on Christmas. During his annual seasonal message, posted on social media, the British PM said that getting the jab indicated “that we should love our neighbours as we love ourselves”.

Johnson also expressed gratitude to the ones who are contributing to the nation’s vaccination campaign as well as the healthcare staff working during the festive period. In the message, which was also live-streamed on YouTube, the UK PM said key workers showed “Christian values of kindness” in “the darkest of times”.

UK PM said, “There is still a wonderful thing you can give your family and the whole country, and that is to get that jab, whether it is your first or second, or your booster” and described the COVID-19 vaccine as “an invisible and invaluable present”.

He further said the festive period would be “significantly better than the last” when indoor gatherings were majorly restricted across the UK. Johnson said, “And if the pile of scrumpled wrapping paper is bigger this year it is precisely because across the country, in the run-up to Christmas, we have been giving each other an invisible and invaluable present. We have been getting that vaccination that protects us and stops us infecting others.”

He added, “And I hope I can be forgiven for taking pride in the immense spirit of neighbourliness that the people of this country have shown. Getting jabbed not just for themselves, for ourselves, but for friends and family and everyone we meet."

According to BBC, it is to note that the latest government figures show 82% of people aged 12 and above in the UK have had two doses of COVID-19 vaccine and 55% even had booster shots. On Thursday, the country registered 119,789 COVID-19 cases, which is also the highest figure since the beginning of the pandemic.

UK rules out new COVID restrictions before Christmas

As cases continue to dramatically surge in the UK, the British government on Thursday announced that no further COVID-19 restrictions will be introduced until after Christmas. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government noted that Omicron infections are mild. It is to note that postponing the introduction of restrictions came after Johnson earlier said at least one patient has died after getting infected by the new variant. Even on Wednesday, a day prior to the announcement, UK registered a record of daily infections as coronavirus cases surpassed 1,00,000 for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic.

