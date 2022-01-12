COVID: People Could Still Be Infectious After 5-day Isolation Post Infection, Says Report

Due to the surge in cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, the hospitalization rate in the UK has dramatically spiked. Data has revealed that one in seven people who have tested positive for coronavirus could have COVID germs even after receiving a negative lateral flow result after five days. As per the latest rules, people infected by COVID-19 are now allowed to come out of self-isolation on the seventh day if they receive two negative test results in the next 24 hours and have no fever or any COVID-related symptoms.

Meanwhile, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has indicated that his government stood in support of further reducing the isolation period from seven to five days if backed by proper evidence provided by health experts. However, there is not much information available regarding the new variant and the potential harm it could cause to the lives of people. As per a report released by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), it was found that around 31% of people remained infectious even after completing the five-day isolation period.

People could still be infectious after five-day COVID isolation: Report

A substantial proportion of those infected by the Omicron variant of COVID-19 remained infectious even on the fifth day, reported The Guardian, citing a small Japanese study. The latest estimates shared by the UKHSA claim that the proportion is likely to stay high even if lateral flow tests are combined with at least five days of quartine.

According to a new report published by the UK Health Security Agency, a number of cases were observed where patients were kept for five days of self-isolation followed by five lateral flow tests on days five to nine, and the patient was asked to leave the isolation after a negative test result. The research team then compared those patients with those who left self-isolation after 10 days. The team observed that "this increased the proportion of people infectious when released from self-isolation from 5% to 15%," reporting to The Guardian.