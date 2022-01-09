COVID: UK Becomes First Country In Europe To Surpass 150,000 Deaths

Amid the daily rising cases of COVID-19 across the world, the UK health authorities have revealed that more than 150,000 people have died in the UK from COVID-19 since the arrival of the pandemic. Notably, the UK has become the first country in Europe to pass 150,000 COVID-related deaths and the seventh country to report the highest number of death cases caused by Coronavirus after the US, Brazil, India, Russia, Mexico, and Peru. An additional 313 death cases were announced by the UK health authorities on Saturday, taking the toll to 150,057.

Taking to Twitter, UK Prime Minister Boris Johson wrote, 'Coronavirus has taken a terrible toll on our country and today the number of deaths recorded has reached 150,000. Each and every one of those is a profound loss to the families, friends, and communities affected and my thought and condolences are with them,' he further stressed on vaccination and said, "Our way out of this pandemic is for everyone to get their booster or their first or second dose if they haven't yet."

However, separate figures shared by the Office for National Statistics reveal that there have been more than 1,74,000 COVID-related deaths in the UK. In the past week, a total of 1,271 people had succumbed to the deadly virus. Meanwhile, the health care system in the UK continues to remain under massive pressure due to a significant surge in admissions and absences of hospital staff due to COVID. In Scotland, the hospitalisation rate has increased by more than 50% in the last seven days.

On Saturday, a total of 146,390 COVID cases were reported, taking the overall numbers to 14,333,794. However, deaths caused by the Omicron variant are comparatively lower than in previous waves. Earlier this week, PM Johnson said England could overcome its biggest-ever COVID wave "without shutting down the country once again," but Johnson stressed that parts of the NHS would be "temporarily overwhelmed."

It is necessary to mention here that, currently, the UK is following 'plan b restrictions', which include mandatory face masks in public areas, vaccinations, and work from home mode. While Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland have imposed strict COVID protocols, including for socialising and events, As per the ministerial information, a total of 18,454 people were under hospital treatment across the UK on Thursday.

Image: Unsplash, Representative