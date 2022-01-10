COVID: UK Minister Michael Gove Says Country Not In Position To Live With Deadly Virus

As the United Kingdom is reeling under the new COVID-19 variant Omicron leading to an unprecedented health crisis, a British Minister asserted that the country is not yet in a position to say it can live with the deadly virus. While speaking to Sky News, Michael Gove, Secretary of State for Housing said that the country is moving to a state where the citizens can live with the virus, but added that the situation has not yet arrived. "We are heading to a situation where it is likely to say that we can live with Coronavirus. However, the pressure on the NHS and on other vital public services is abating," he told Sky News. "But it’s absolutely essential to acknowledge that we are not there yet … there will be some difficult weeks ahead," Michael Gove added.

Notably, the statement from the minister came nearly six months after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson stated that the "people of the United Kingdom are now habituated to live with the virus". Johnson had made the statement back in June, nearly 20 days before he had announced the removal of all restrictions. Further, speaking about the lateral flow tests, the minister denied that the government was planning to charge for the tests. Notably, as of now, the government are providing free tests to their citizens. His reaction came as Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi told Sky News that the Johnson government is planning to back free lateral flow tests to high-risk settings.

UK facing worst ever health crisis

It is pertinent to mention here that the United Kingdom is reeling under the new COVID variant, Omicron, for the past month. Since then, the National Health Service (NHS) has been experiencing a severe shortage of healthcare staff. According to a press statement released by the NHS, the second-largest single-payer healthcare system in the world, the country is experiencing the highest number of COVID absences since the vaccine rollout began last year. The UK health agency said that nearly 40,000 people reported COVID-related symptoms and did not return to their respective workplaces. As per the data proferred by the NHS, more than 35,000 healthcare staff members were sick with COVID in a span of just one week.

