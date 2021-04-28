COVID: UK PM's 'let Bodies Pile Up High' Remark Triggers Backlash, Johnson Says 'not True'

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is not only facing severe backlash but pressure has also mounted on the British leader this week as several Conservative insiders added weight to the claims that he said he would rather see ‘bodies pile up’ than imposing another lockdown maid COVID-19 pandemic. Johnson’s alleged remarks were first reported by Daily Mail on April 26, stating that they were supposedly made after he felt corralled into agreeing to a four-week lockdown in November, which eventually was recommended by Sage scientists months later.

Meanwhile, ITV also reported citing its sources that UK PM’s “let the bodies pile high” remarks were shouted from an office in Downing Street after a crunch meeting with the lawmakers and not a meeting. However, while speaking to the Guardian, a source corroborated that account and indicated that Johnson’s comments had been heard by only a small number of people, outside the British PM’s office.

As per the report, a second source, who did not hear the remarks directly, told the media publication that there had been a “chatter” about them in Downing Street last year. The source also clarified that the phrase expressly recalled was “no more f****** lockdowns...no matter the consequences.” The source further told the outlet that UK PM’s comments were understood to have been made in frustration and highlighted that Johnson went ahead with a third lockdown in January this year. The “bodies pile high” remark was separately confirmed by BBC through a source.

Johnson strongly denies saying the phrase, allies defend

Earlier on Monday, Boris Johnson had categorically denied that he ever said the phrase even as he continued to face a stream of allegations in British media outlets. UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace told Sky News that “It's not true - it's been categorically denied by practically everyone.” He further added, “We're getting into the sort of comedy chapter now of these gossip stories. You know - unnamed sources by unnamed advisers talking about unnamed events. You know - look - none of this is serious.”

The chancellor of the duchy of Lancaster, Michael Gove also reportedly defended UK PM in the House of Commons on Monday. Gove said, “I was in the meeting that afternoon with the prime minister and other ministers … the prime minister made a decision in that meeting to trigger a second lockdown, he made his subsequent decision to trigger a third lockdown.”

“This is a prime minister who’s been in a hospital himself in intensive care. The idea that he would say any such thing I find incredible. I was in that room, I never heard the language of that kind,” he told the lawmakers.

