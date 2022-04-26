Crabs, Lobsters Might Get Same Rights As Mammals In UK Scientific Experiments: Report

In the latest development from scientific experiments on animals, if the animal sentience bill passes in the United Kingdom, scientific studies and experiments on crabs and lobsters may be restrained. According to The Guardian report, contrary to mice and other animals, which are subjected to rigorous welfare standards, there are few constraints on how crustaceans and decapods can be handled in experimental studies. Further, as scientists are not required to keep track of how many crabs and lobsters they have been utilise during the experiments, there are no data on how many they use.

However, this can now be changed as crabs and lobsters were recently acknowledged as sentient animals capable of feeling pain, according to UK's Home Office sources. Crustaceans and decapods are commonly employed in tests because they breed fast and are sensitive to toxins, especially those that look at how different forms of pollution influence the body, The Guardian reported.

Octopuses, crabs and lobsters not covered by the Animals (Scientific Procedures) Act 1986

Ministers must consider the sensibility of these animals when executing policy, according to the new legislation, which was approved by parliament earlier this month and awaits royal approval. This might lead to limitations on how crabs and lobsters are treated during research. According to The Guardian report, unlike mice, octopuses, as well as other animals, they are not covered by the Animals (Scientific Procedures) Act 1986. This implies they do not need any licences or training to be used in treatments that might cause pain, suffering, or discomfort.

Crabs and lobsters may experience pain, according to a study by Robert Ellwood, emeritus professor of biological science at Queen's University Belfast. He applauded the possible legislation change but, said that it must apply to both the commercial fishing sector and scientists.

Ellwood who has 30 years of experience working with crustaceans, said, “This is a step forward and if people are happy to accept that decapods are sentient and experience pain, then they should be given some protection. To ask scientists to go through all sorts of regulations that affect their work but allow these animals to be boiled alive at will would be unfair,” The Guardian reported.

Furthermore, Dr. Penny Hawkins, director of the RSPCA's animals in research section stated that it would be unimaginable to inflict pain, suffering, or discomfort to a mouse, rat, or fish in a laboratory without adequate regulation and ethical scrutiny.

In addition to this, a Britain government spokesperson said, “The UK is committed to the protection of animals in science and to ensuring animal research is only carried out where no practicable alternative exists.” The government official added that they are committed to upholding high regulatory standards and investing in animal-free alternatives.

(Image: Unsplash)