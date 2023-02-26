British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak got embroiled in criticism after a meeting between King Charles and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen was cancelled as speculations arose that a deal to solve the North Ireland Protocol was on the horizon.

The protocol is a trading arrangement that was set up before Britain left the EU. Now, the government of the United Kingdom aims to make modifications to the pact. Before the meeting was cancelled, Von der Leyen was initially slated to meet the British monarch at Windsor Castle. Reports later emerged that the meeting would be followed by a protocol pact known as the 'Windsor Agreement'.

Now, Sunak's detractors have said that there was an ulterior motive to the meeting and that the PM's way of negotiation involves using the monarchy. Brexit spokesperson for the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) Sammy Wilson said that it was "naive" of the Prime Minister to consider the idea of using the king for the deal.

Critics rebuke Rishi Sunak for King Charles, Ursula von der Leyen meeting

“Not only is the Prime Minister naive if that’s what he was planning to do, but this is a cynical use, or abuse of the King," he told Sky News, adding that it would have meant “dragging the King into a hugely controversial political issue, not just in Northern Ireland but even within his own party."

Northern Ireland shadow secretary Peter Kyle said that the UK government must understand that using the King like this would have “constitutional implications” and is “highly insensitive to the politics of Northern Ireland." “It certainly is nothing we should be involving His Majesty in,” he said, as others called the now-cancelled meeting "outrageous."