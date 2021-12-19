Daily COVID-19 Numbers Could Reach Up To 2 Million If Curbs Not Implemented: UK Scientists

Amid growing concern over the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, scientists in the United Kingdom have warned the government that daily numbers could reach between 600,000 to 2 million by the end of the month if stringent measures are not taken. According to the government's SPI-M-O group of scientists, which reports to the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), hospitalizations might reach 3,000 to 10,000 per day and deaths could reach 600 to 6,000 a day, reported The Guardian. Sage advised the government to reintroduce stricter regulations as quickly as possible.

According to the minutes of its meeting on Thursday (Dec. 16), the timing of such steps is critical. Delaying such initiatives until 2022 would considerably diminish their effectiveness and make it less probable that they will alleviate considerable pressure on health and care systems, it added. The advisers recommended restoring measures similar to those that were placed in England after step 2 or step 1 of the roadmap. The "rule of six" and only two households meeting were in effect at the time; holidays abroad were also prohibited, and care-home residents were only allowed one regular visitor.

The minutes stated that increased immunisation is a vital mitigating strategy that will minimise disease severity. It went on to add that slowing infection growth would necessitate a large number of non-pharmaceutical measures. The major risk factor for spread remains crowded indoor mixing with many different groups. Multiple spreading occurrences are a concern at large gatherings, the minutes stated. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has so far refrained from imposing additional restrictions after a massive rebellion against "plan B" measures last week, when 100 of his MPs opposed him, reported the British daily.

PM Johnson faces cross-party pressure to implement extra curbs

Sage also assessed the impact of measures enacted as part of the roadmap's step 1, which was implemented last spring. The modelling revealed that if step 1 procedures were implemented again, infections could be limited between 200,000 to a million per day. It further stated that hospital admissions might range from 1,500 to 5,000 per day, with 200 to 2,000 deaths a day. Ministers have also been cautioned that surge in cases and increasing reliance on testing could lead to demand for tests outstrip supply, and airborne transmission of COVID beyond two metres may become more common. Meanwhile, PM Johnson is now facing cross-party pressure to disregard his own party's rebels and act, maybe implementing extra measures with Labour's support, reported the news outlet.

Image: Pixabay/AP