David Amess Death: Boris Johnson Expresses Shock Over UK MP's Killing, Calls Him 'kindest'

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday, 15 October, expressed "heartfelt shock" over the killing of his Conservative colleague David Amess. Paying tribute to Amess, Johnson remembered him as “one of the kindest, nicest, most gentle people in politics”. He said that the ministers were “deeply shocked and heartstricken” to hear of the attack on Amess, which took place at a constituency surgery at a church in Essex on Friday.

The UK PM said, “I think all our hearts are full of shock and sadness today at the loss of Sir David Amess MP, who was killed in his constituency surgery in a church after almost 40 years of continuous service to the people of Essex and the whole of the United Kingdom.”

He added, “And the reason I think people are so shocked and saddened is above all, he was one of the kindest, nicest, most gentle people in politics…David was a man who believed passionately in this country and in its future. And we’ve lost today a fine public servant and a much-loved friend and colleague. Our thoughts are very much today with his wife, his children and his family.”

All our hearts are full of shock and sadness at the death of Sir David Amess MP.



He was one of the kindest, nicest, most gentle people in politics. pic.twitter.com/SIx6SZ1P3w — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) October 15, 2021

MP Amess' killing declared as ‘terrorist incident’

Amess was attacked during a regular meeting with constituents at a Methodist church located at the seaside city about 40 miles (62 kilometres) east of London. While the paramedics rushed to the scene, the MP for Southend West could not be saved and succumbed to his wounds. Sir Amess has been the UK’s member of Parliament since 1983 and was one of the longest-serving politicians in the British House of Commons.

Following the incident, the Essex Police informed that they arrested a 25-year-old man at the scene on suspicion of murder. According to The Guardian, the UK police declared the fatal stabbing of the British lawmaker as "an act of terrorism" and further said that early investigation has revealed a potential motivation linked to Islamist extremism. The police reportedly said that they believe that the suspect acted alone. The authorities are not seeking anyone else in connection with the incident at this time, however, enquiries into the circumstances continue, the UK police added. Meanwhile, UK Home Secretary Priti Patel has ordered an immediate review of MPs’ security after the killing of Amess.

(Image: AP)