David Amess Murder Suspect Ali Harbi Ali Plotted Attack For Years, Claim Prosecutors

The 25-year-old suspect in the killing of UK MP David Amess prepared terrorist acts over more than two years, prosecutors claimed in court on Thursday, 21 October. According to The Guardian, Ali Harbi Ali, who has been charged with murder and terrorism over Amess killing last week, appeared at Westminster magistrates court on Thursday afternoon. During the hearing, the prosecutors claimed that Ali visited the House of Parliament, an MP’s home and another constituency surgery as part of reconnaissance for a potential attack.

Amess was stabbed to death at a constituency surgery at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex. Following the attack, Ali Harbi Ali, a British man of Somali heritage, was arrested at the scene by the UK police and since then he has been held by Scotland Yard under the Terrorism Act. On Thursday, prosecutors also said that the 25-year-old was suspected of affiliation to the so-called Islamic State terror group and intended to be shot by officers after killing Amess.

As per the media outlet, the prosecutor, James Cable, said that it was the prosecution case that Ali made an appointment to speak to Amess during his constituency surgery with the intention of murdering him on October 15. The 25-year-old was told he was being charged with murder and the preparation of terrorist acts. Cable told the Westminster magistrates court that the terror charge was an “associated charge to the murder”. Ali has also been accused of engaging in reconnaissance of locations of targets to attack, including addresses associated with members of parliament and the Houses of Parliament, and engaging in internet research relating to targets to attack between 1 May 2019 and 28 September 2021.

Chief magistrate Paul Goldspring, on the other hand, told Ali that now he was to be remanded in custody and sent to the criminal court for trial. Now, Ali is due to appear at the Old Bailey on Friday. His lawyer, Kevin Toomey, was not asked to indicate how his client intended to plead during Thursday’s 13-minute hearing.

David Amess’ murder

It is to mention that Amess was attacked during a regular meeting with constituents at a Methodist church located at the seaside city about 40 miles (62 kilometres) east of London. While the paramedics rushed to the scene, the MP for Southend West could not be saved and succumbed to his wounds. Sir Amess has been the UK’s member of Parliament since 1983 and was one of the longest-serving politicians in the British House of Commons.

Meanwhile, the threat level against lawmakers in the UK has been raised to “substantial” from “moderate” following a review, said Britain’s Home secretary Priti Patel. Addressing the House of Commons, Patel said that the police and intelligence services would “properly” reflect the change in their security arrangements for the MPs. The UK Home secretary made the announcement after Conservative MP David Amess was killed in his constituency on 15 October. Patel urged lawmakers to take the “change in risk seriously.”

(Image: AP/Shutterstock/Twitter)