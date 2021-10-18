David Amess Murder Suspect 'son Of Ex-Somali PM's Aide'; Booked Under Anti-terrorism Law

The son of an ex-media adviser to a former prime minister of Somalia, Ali Harbi Ali, was arrested by UK police on October 17 under stringent anti-terrorism laws for the fatal stabbing of British MP Sir David Amess with a knife, sources familiar with the investigation revealed to the British press. The 69-year-old MP from UK’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party was attacked earlier last week while meeting with the constituency voters in a church on Friday in Leigh-on-Sea, east of London. He succumbed to his injuries on the spot.

A probe was led by the UK’s specialist counter-terrorism command, Ben-Julian Harrington, the force's chief constable had told a press briefing shortly afterwards. Essex police had revealed that it arrested a 25-year-old man, who the police said, was in possession of a knife just outside England’s Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh in the afternoon. While his identity was kept a secret, the police did say in a statement that they were “not looking for anyone else.” The murder of David Amess shocked UK parliamentarians and leaders worldwide. The incident comes just five years after the gory murder of Jo Cox, an MP from the opposition Labour Party. The incident also brought the focus back on the politicians' security.

Ali Harbi Ali, the one that murdered MP David Amess lived in a £2 million house in an area of London surrounded by celebrities.

All our hearts are full of shock and sadness at the death of Sir David Amess MP.



Suspect detained under anti-terrorism laws

Essex police had apprehended Ali on the spot on suspicion of murder under the anti-terrorism laws. Officers told reporters that the suspect acted alone and that his motive for the attack was unclear.

In his remark to The Sunday Times on October 17, Harbi Ali Kullane, the father of Ali Harbi Ali confirmed that his son was detained by the law enforcement authorities on charges of murder of British MP David Amess. In an email to a news agency that reached out for a comment, Kullane labelled the situation as “horrific” without giving out any other details due to the ongoing early investigation.

Earlier on October 17, British law enforcement said in a statement that it was searching a home in north London in connection with the MP’s murder. Sky News first reported that the suspect arrested after the stabbing had made an appointment to see Amess via the constituency office.