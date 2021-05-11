David Attenborough Says World Will Soon See Challenges 'more Severe' Than COVID-19

Acclaimed historian and climate change activist Sir David Attenborough warned on Monday that the world could see far more life-threatening and severe diseases than COVID-19, in the next five to 10 years. “The epidemic has shown us how crucial it is to find agreement among nations if we are to solve such worldwide problems,” he said in a recorded online message, assuming his role as the People’s Advocate of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) due to be held in November 2021, in UK’s Glasgow. The 95 years old veteran British broadcaster has sounded alarms to the world leaders to urgently tackle “crippling” impacts of climate change that can pose future threats on humanity.

The activist popular for making documentaries on the natural world like the Planet Earth told the world leaders that it was now more necessary than ever to secure international agreements and take stringent actions to solve worldly issues related to conservation and climate stability. “But the problems that await us within the next five to 10 years are even greater,” he said in a short video. Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson acknowledged Attenborough for taking a new responsibility as he said: “There is no better person to build momentum for further change” ahead of the climate summit.”

Scientists caution about deadly viruses, Disease X

Earlier in a similar dire warning to humanity, a scientist who discovered the Ebola virus cautioned about many potentially fatal and deadly viruses that are likely to be discovered in the future. Speaking to CNN in the DRC's capital, Kinshasa, professor Jean-Jacques Muyembe Tamfum sounded an alarm about many more zoonotic diseases that can transmit from animal to humans, that can pose mysterious health and life risks. According to Tamfum, diseases such as yellow fever, various forms of influenza, rabies, brucellosis, and Lyme disease had all jumped from the rodents or insects to humans and have led to an outbreak of pandemics or epidemics.

Meanwhile, Doctor Dadin Bonkole, who tended to patients in a remote town in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) issued a similar warning about the unknown new pathogens that can spread ‘Disease X’ similar to the COVID-19. What if this unknown disease has transmissibility higher than the SRAS-CoV-2 and mortality rate worse than Ebola’s 90 percent?” Bonkole asked. ‘It's a scientific fear, based on scientific facts,’ he said, adding humanity needs to be frightened as both Ebola and COVD-19 were previously unknown diseases to mankind.

