Dead Whale At Beach Becomes Tourist Attraction Before Getting Removed: UK

A dead whale has been moved onto a truck to be disposed of after it was washed up on a Bridlington beach in East Yorkshire, England, reported Sky News. The whale has a 55-foot-long fin and the whale got into difficulties in the sea at Bridlington, leading to its death. According to the Loch Fleet National Nature Reserve, the work to move the carcass from the area started on Friday morning with the help of a contractor. The aim was to move it without cutting up the 30-tonne mammal, said the local council. Taking to Instagram, the Loch Fleet National Nature Reserve wrote, "After speaking to the biologists who were dissecting the body this afternoon, it is a young female who drowned after becoming entangled in a fishing net - the most common cause of death in humpbacks. Injuries to her tail show that she had gotten entangled before and managed to escape, but sadly yesterday she didn't."





Dead Whale at East Yorkshire

While talking about the dead whale case, a spokesperson for East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: "We have now managed to move the whale's body off the beach and onto a truck, strapped it down and carried it up a slipway," reported Sky News. Further, he added, "It will now be covered over and moved away from Bridlington in the next few hours." According to the media reports, the local authority has praised the contractors and council staff for their efforts over the past few days. While praising them, the spokesperson added, "This has been an incredibly challenging and difficult operation - the largest of its kind we've ever dealt with." Further, he shared that the body has been now taken by their contractors to be disposed of. "This was a really sad incident for all involved. The whale was about 17m long and weighed around 25-30 tonnes," said the spokesperson of East Riding of Yorkshire Council. According to Sky News, the place where the unfortunate incident happened, has become a tourist attraction and people have been seen taking selfies. However, barriers were put in place and people have been requested to stay away from the whale for health reasons and out of respect.