Deadly Shooting In East London Kills Two Men, Severely Wounds Another; Probe Underway

A shooting in East London, United Kingdom, killed two men and severely injured another on October 25, the UK Metropolitan Police said. According to The Guardian, paramedics asked the police personnel to rush to Henley Road in the town of Ilford at 12:16 am after a fight and the firing of gunshots were reported.

Officers at the scene found three male victims severely injured by the gunshots. One of them, who was in his 20s, was declared dead on the spot. Another victim died shortly after. Meanwhile, the third victim, who is in his 30s, was rushed to the hospital, where he remains in a critical state.

Police have said that an investigation into the incident has been launched, however, no arrests have been made so far. The authorities have shut down the roads near the crime scene, and are working on identifying the gunman, who currently remains at large. The police, who have identified the deceased man who was in his 20s, are also working on finding the identities of the other victims to reach out to their relatives.

Met Police releases statement on the deadly shooting

"An investigation is ongoing after two males were fatally shot, and a third left critically injured, following an incident in Ilford. Police were called by LAS [London ambulance service] at 00.16 on Tuesday, October 25 to Henley Road, Ilford, following reports of a fight in progress and shots fired. Armed officers were among those responding,” the Met said.

“At the scene, officers found three males with gunshot injuries. One of the victims, aged in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene. Another of the victims died a short time later. Police believe they know the identity of the victim in his 20s. Work to confirm the identity of the other man is ongoing. Officers are working to inform their next of kin. The third victim, aged in his 30s, was taken to hospital, where he remains in a critical condition," the police added.

Image: Shutterstock/Representative