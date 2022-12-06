Deadly Throat Bug Raises Alarm In UK As 7th Child Dies Due To The Disease

After a 12-year-old schoolboy from London died due to Strep A, health chiefs issued an urgent warning to doctors and hospitals as it was the seventh child death. The parents have now been advised to be extra cautious as the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has also considered it to be an “urgent public health message”.

Health Secretary Nadhim Zahawi offered reassurances and also aware people of the possible threats that are associated with infections.

The boy, who died was a Year 8 student at fee-paying Colfe's School in Lewisham, south-east London, and unfortunately was first secondary school pupil to die because of the infection.

Meanwhile, Camila Rose Burns, four, from Bolton, is on ventilator at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool after getting diagnosed with the disease.

Another six-year-old girl, who was studying in Ashford Church of England Primary School in Surrey, also died from the infection.

Symptoms of Group A Strep bacteria

Group A Strep bacteria cause minor illnesses, beginning from the skin condition impetigo, scarlet fever, and a sore throat. But in extreme conditions, they can cause invasive Group A Streptococcal disease, which can ultimately turn out to be very dangerous.

Last month, even Muhammad Ibrahim Ali, of High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, succumbed to death due to Strep A.

Dr Colin Brown, Deputy Director, UKHSA, said, "We are seeing a higher number of cases of Group A strep this year than usual. The bacteria usually causes a mild infection producing sore throats or scarlet fever that can be easily treated with antibiotics."

As per a statement by UKHSA, "851 cases of Group A Strep reported last week, compared to an average of 186 for the preceding years, almost four times as many as would normally be expected."

It has been advised that patients meet a doctor or contact NHS111 who suspects their child has scarlet fever because early treatment with antibiotics is important to reduce the risk of such complications as pneumonia or a bloodstream infection.

It has also been learned that youngsters should stay at home for at least 24 hours after the start of antibiotic treatment in order to prevent the spread of infection to others.